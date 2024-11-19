Colt DCS partners with RMZ in $1.7bn Indian data centre expansion
Ben Wodecki
November 19, 2024 09:57 AM
Deepak Chhabria, CEO of RMZ Infrastructure (left) with Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) has formed a joint venture with investment firm RMZ to invest $1.7 billion in the Indian data centre market.

The joint venture aims to provide new capacity for customers in India, with initial investments focusing on expanding development at existing data centres in Navi Mumbai and Ambattur, Chennai, with plans to add a third site.

“In terms of our expansion India remains a strategic country of focus and key in terms of delivering against our aggressive growth strategy,” said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS. “The partnership with RMZ will provide the opportunity to further accelerate and execute our ambitious plans.”

Beyond India, Colt DCS operates data centres across Europe, including London, Paris, and Rotterdam, as well as sites in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, with the operator working with global hyperscale customers.

Colt DCS’ joint venture with RMZ aims to leverage the latter’s relationships with supply chain partners and their Fortune India 500 customers to take advantage of the growing demand for digital infrastructure.

“We are witnessing an extraordinary shift in the data centre landscape, driven by the accelerating demands of cloud adoption and the AI revolution,” said Deepak Chhabria, CEO of RMZ Infrastructure. “At RMZ Infrastructure, we recognise that digital infrastructure is not just an investment theme but a cornerstone of India's economic future.

“This is our opportunity to shape the future of data infrastructure in India, and we are ready to rise to the challenge.”

Topics

Newsdata centreData CentresInvestment & FinanceAsia Pacific
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
