Broadband Forum launches project to bring L4S tech to home networks

The firm says the new project is aimed at enhancing user experiences for latency-sensitive applications like video conferencing, cloud gaming, and extended reality (XR).

The global standards body will guide service providers and operators on how to implement L4S, a technology specified by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) last year.

L4S allows networks to handle high capacity and low latency simultaneously, addressing the growing demand for real-time applications.

“Stable, low latency is crucial for many home broadband applications, especially cloud gaming and immersive experiences," said Jonathan Newton of Vodafone and Broadband Forum’s Access and Transport Architecture (ATA) Work Area.

"This project is a big step in helping providers offer these enhanced experiences to their customers."

L4S introduces congestion control that wasn’t previously available for low-latency applications. It offers immediate congestion feedback, helping ensure smooth performance even during network bottlenecks.

The technology can be phased into existing networks, starting with key areas before expanding to full end-to-end support.

As trials ramp up in DOCSIS networks and Apple operating systems, the project will focus on making L4S a practical reality for service providers.

According to Craig Thomas, CEO of the Broadband Forum this technology allows app developers to continue innovating without needing to adjust their networking code, ensuring a smooth transition to low-latency broadband.

The roadmap is set to provide a blueprint for phased L4S integration, ensuring that broadband providers can meet the growing demands of modern, interactive applications.

