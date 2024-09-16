Vodafone adopts RDK-B to standardise home networks across Europe

Vodafone has embraced RDK-B, an open source software designed to standardise home networks across its European operations.

The telecom giant plans to use RDK-B as its core platform for managing customer broadband equipment, aiming to streamline service delivery and performance.

Starting in spring 2025, Vodafone will roll out new services and applications using the platform, with a focus on reducing latency for customer-facing services.

Subscribe today for free

"At Vodafone, we are committed to delivering a superior experience to our customers. RDK-B will allow us to launch new services faster in multiple markets, as well as to effectively manage and improve device performance and analytics in a consistent and cost-effective way,” said Oscar Gallego, global head of home and security products at Vodafone Group.

"Through our continued collaboration with the wider RDK community, we can drive the adoption of open standards leading to greater innovation and the creation of new home broadband applications and services for customers.”

The RDK software has been deployed on more than 100 million devices, standardising core functions used in broadband and video devices.

RDK-B, the broadband-specific iteration, packages core functions like telemetry, Wi-Fi services, and IPv6 transitioning into a single standard software stack, enabling service providers to offer a consistent set of broadband services across their networks.

"We're very proud that Vodafone has chosen to standardise on RDK-B as its central broadband software stack," said Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK Management, the consortium behind the software.

“Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company renowned for its scale and quality, and its extended use of RDK is a testament to the proven value of our community's efforts. Vodafone has been an instrumental member of the RDK community for many years, and we look forward to its continued participation and contributions."

RELATED STORIES

Three CEO slams UK regulator over concerns on Vodafone merger

Vodafone Spain and Telefónica sign new fibre wholesale deal