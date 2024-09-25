Broadband Forum teases 2025 plan for fibre power savings standards

Slated for publication in 2025, the project titled "Energy Power Saving Requirements, Test Plan, and Data Model" will establish key power-saving benchmarks for the industry to follow.

“Energy efficiency in fixed broadband equipment is essential for reducing power costs and CO2 emissions for operators and their customers. As the demand for high-speed connectivity continues to rise, it becomes crucial that FTTH networks operate sustainably, ensuring connectivity empowers the end user as well as nurturing the planet,” said Hugues Le Bras, Network Engineer in Fixed Access Networks at Orange and Editor of the project.

“We need service providers to commit to lower energy consumption, equipment and component vendors to comply to these targets, and test labs to test the interoperability and functionality of protocol specific power saving methodologies once agreed on,” Le Bras added

The project is being spearheaded by leading telcos including BT Group, Orange, Huawei, Nokia, Calix, and Futurewei.

It would see several Broadband Forum standards and specifications incorporate new energy-saving requirements — largely encouraging the development of power-saving functionality, such as with Optical Network Units (ONUs) and Optical Line Terminals (OLTs)

The forum contends that ONUs typically consume a substantial amount of power, even when idle, which can cause power leakages.

ONU power shedding, which involves reducing power for non-essential functions while ensuring operational optical links, will be included in the scope of the project.

“The fibre industry continues to look at methods to become more energy-efficient and by incorporating these power-saving recommendations into our existing Broadband Forum specifications, service providers have the blueprint to tackle the issue head-on when it comes to lowering their carbon footprints,” said Marta Seda, Calix and FAN work area director at the Broadband Forum.

