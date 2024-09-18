BICS appoints former TeleSign EMEA VP as new managing director

Patel will be tasked with leading the Proximus Group-owned company’s global network enablement capabilities.

The managing director will work alongside Rajdip Gupta of Route Mobile and Christophe Van de Weyer of Telesign as part of Proximus Group’s trifecta of digital communications brands.

“I am honoured to lead BICS through this new chapter,” Patel said. “It’s an exciting time as we embrace the bold ambitions of Proximus Group for international growth. I look forward to working with BICS’ leadership team to champion innovation and excellence, creating value and opportunities for our customers worldwide.”

Patel joined BICS from Telesign, where he led the company’s European, Middle East, and Africa efforts to triple-digit growth.

He also previously launched the B2B global SaaS provider at mGage Europe (now Kaleyra) and served as vice chair at the Mobile Ecosystem Forum from 2018 to 2021.

Patel succeeds Guillaume Boutin who has held the managing director on an interim basis since February. Boutin continues on as Proximus Group's CEO.

“I have full confidence in Patel that his leadership and experience in fostering growth within the B2B communications industry make him ideally suited to lead BICS,” Boutin said

“He will play an important role in the next phase of our Proximus international activities, together with Telesign and Route Mobile to create a global leader in digital communications.”

