Axent begins global expansion with new PoP in France
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Axent begins global expansion with new PoP in France

Jasdip Sensi
September 24, 2024 09:32 AM
Europe map background

Axent has launched its first Point of Presence (PoP) in Marseille, France.

As a result, the expansion represents a key milestone in the company’s mission to offer global connectivity to its customers.

The creation of this new PoP underscores Axent’s commitment to improving network performance and reliability for international and domestic clients.

By strategically positioning its services in this area, Axent seeks to provide faster, more efficient and dependable connectivity.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox



According to the company, the move will improve network performance, enhance reliability and expand capacity to accommodate future growth and higher traffic volumes.

Meanwhile, this is the first of many international PoPs Axent plans to establish as part of its global expansion strategy, with other key markets identified in Portugal, Italy and the United States.

Axent chief commercial officer, Peng Yan, said: “We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to providing even better service and connectivity through our growing network of international PoPs.

“We also extend our gratitude to our team, partners, and customers for their support.”

RELATED STORIES

Axent and Barcelona CLS launch PoP in Barcelona

NTT launches Milan PoP

Topics

NewsWirelessServices
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe