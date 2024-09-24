Axent begins global expansion with new PoP in France

As a result, the expansion represents a key milestone in the company’s mission to offer global connectivity to its customers.

The creation of this new PoP underscores Axent’s commitment to improving network performance and reliability for international and domestic clients.

By strategically positioning its services in this area, Axent seeks to provide faster, more efficient and dependable connectivity.

According to the company, the move will improve network performance, enhance reliability and expand capacity to accommodate future growth and higher traffic volumes.

Meanwhile, this is the first of many international PoPs Axent plans to establish as part of its global expansion strategy, with other key markets identified in Portugal, Italy and the United States.

Axent chief commercial officer, Peng Yan, said: “We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to providing even better service and connectivity through our growing network of international PoPs.

“We also extend our gratitude to our team, partners, and customers for their support.”

