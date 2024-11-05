Automation platform doubles data centre space to support AI capabilities

The sites, located in Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, have seen their physical footprint and power allocations doubled, with new fibre cables laid and upgraded servers installed to enhance Flowfinity's service capabilities.

“We're excited to make these material infrastructure investments to support our client's current and future processing requirements as they incorporate AI into their business processes,” said Larry Wilson, Vice President for sales and marketing at Flowfinity.

Flowfinity offers a no-code platform designed to help enterprises leverage create and automate custom applications with tools like an SQL database and data visualisation dashboards

The software firm operates the two data centres which are more than 2,000 miles apart, which it suggests makes them ideal for disaster resilience as both sites are “ self-sufficient with multiple degrees of built-in redundancies.”

In upgrades to its sites, Flowfinity has expanded the data centres’ network redundancy to ensure continuous service for customers.

The Toronto data centre also features newly deployed clusters of Nvidia accelerators to support upcoming AI capabilities in Flowfinity products.

“With these improvements, we're ensuring optimal capacity for AI readiness while increasing our protection against system outages through redundancy and disaster resilience,” Wilson added.

