Automation platform doubles data centre space to support AI capabilities
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Automation platform doubles data centre space to support AI capabilities

Ben Wodecki
November 05, 2024 10:09 AM
A newly installed server rack at Flowfinity's upgraded data centre in Toronto, Canada

Workflow automation platform Flowfinity has made upgrades to its data centre sites to expand its capacity to meet increased customer demands.

The sites, located in Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, have seen their physical footprint and power allocations doubled, with new fibre cables laid and upgraded servers installed to enhance Flowfinity's service capabilities.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“We're excited to make these material infrastructure investments to support our client's current and future processing requirements as they incorporate AI into their business processes,” said Larry Wilson, Vice President for sales and marketing at Flowfinity.

Flowfinity offers a no-code platform designed to help enterprises leverage create and automate custom applications with tools like an SQL database and data visualisation dashboards

The software firm operates the two data centres which are more than 2,000 miles apart, which it suggests makes them ideal for disaster resilience as both sites are “ self-sufficient with multiple degrees of built-in redundancies.”

In upgrades to its sites, Flowfinity has expanded the data centres’ network redundancy to ensure continuous service for customers.

The Toronto data centre also features newly deployed clusters of Nvidia accelerators to support upcoming AI capabilities in Flowfinity products.

“With these improvements, we're ensuring optimal capacity for AI readiness while increasing our protection against system outages through redundancy and disaster resilience,” Wilson added.

RELATED STORIES

KKR, ECP launch huge $50bn fund for AI data centre power infrastructure

Building the digital hub: center3's vision for the Middle East

DigitalBridge to acquire Yondr Group

Topics

NewsAIAI MLdata centreData CentresSoftware and AutomationNorth America
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe