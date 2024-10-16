Airtel Business, Vonage launch unified communications app for Indian enterprises
Airtel Business, Vonage launch unified communications app for Indian enterprises

Ben Wodecki
October 16, 2024 12:53 PM
Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Indian telco Bharti Airtel, has partnered with Ericsson-owned Vonage to launch a unified business communications application to simplify customer engagements.

Airtel IQ Business Connect is a device-agnostic solution designed to help operators augment customer services with real-time monitoring and data loss prevention capabilities.

“Businesses today are looking for a compliance-adhering, unified communications application to ensure smooth customer communications,” said Abhishek Biswal, chief business officer for digital products and services at Airtel Business.

“Airtel IQ Business Connect will fill this gap by offering enterprises a device-agnostic, real-time monitoring application that can host multiple channels to drive improved business communication and productivity."

Airtel IQ Business Connect will be available through Airtel Business's cloud communications offering, Airtel IQ.

Indian-based enterprises can leverage the solution to empower workers working on-site or remotely, providing them with a tool to seamlessly communicate with customers.

“In today's dynamic business environment, effective communication and collaboration are essential,” said Reggie Scales, head of applications at Vonage.

“With the power of Vonage's unified communications as a service capabilities, coupled with Airtel's secure and reliable network, businesses in India will be able to enjoy a multi-channel approach to communications that combines voice and messaging, enabling consumers to connect and collaborate with brands from anywhere and across any channel."

