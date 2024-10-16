Global Connectivity Awards 2024: The winners
The winners of the 20th annual Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) were revealed at a glitzy show in London following Capacity Europe 2024, with stc, Mobily, and Sparkle among those taking home awards.
Hosted by award-winning presenter and sports broadcasting legend Clare Balding OBE at the Indigo O2, executives from across the connectivity and technology landscape gathered to celebrate some of the major accomplishments of the past year.
It was a big night for Erik Haugvaldstad, an operation specialist at Green Mountain who picked up the Rising Star Award, which recognises the brightest up-and-comer as one to watch for the future.
Haugvaldstad started at Green Mountain as an apprentice at nineteen. He was recognised by the GCAs for his contributions to implementing the company’s new Building Management System. He was trusted to find a partner to deliver a system customisable to the company’s needs.
Across the Innovation & Technology categories, there were wins for China Mobile International, Mobily, and Orchest Technologies.
Vox Solutions picked up the Best AI/ML Innovation award, while Enxoo secured the Best Anything as a Service Solution.
The ‘Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation’ award went to ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India, while Console Connect took home the ‘Best Cloud Innovation’ gong.
Orange Wholesale picked up the award for the ‘Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative,’ while Sparkle took home the ‘Project of the Year,’ adding to its previous wins in the category in 2019 and 2021.
Other wins on the night saw stc take the gong for Best Sales Team, Verizon Partner Solutions took home the Best Marketing Team award, and Elea Data Centres won the Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative.
The full list of winners can be found below:
Global & Regional
Best African Connectivity Provider
Bayobab Group
Best Asia-Pacific Connectivity Provider
Telin
Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider
Neterra
Best Latin American/ Caribbean Connectivity Provider
Orchest Technologies
Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider
stc
Best North American Connectivity Provider
AT&T Business
Best Pan-European Connectivity Provider
Exa Infrastructure
Innovation & Technology
Best AI/ML Innovation
Vox Solutions
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation
Telefónica Global Solutions
Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)
Enxoo
Best Blockchain/Security Innovation
Zain Omantel International (ZOI), in collaboration with The Hashgraph Association and BCG X
Best Cloud Innovation
Console Connect
Best Data Centre / Edge Service Innovation
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India
Best Data Service Innovation
Orchest Technologies
Best IoT Initiative
Rogers Communications Canada
Best Mobile/ 5G Service Innovation
China Mobile International
Best Network Technology & Software Development
Orchest Technologies
Best Subsea Innovation
Mobily
Best Voice or SMS Service Innovation
Bankai Group
Best Hardware Innovation
Tejas Networks
Best Data Centre Provider
Iron Mountain Data Centers
Best Satellite Operator
Telefónica Global Solutions
Best Subsea Operator
center3
Best Internet Exchange Provider
The London Internet Exchange (LINX)
Best Alternative Network Provider
Kalaam Carrier Solutions
Best Global Connectivity Provider - Voice
Orange Wholesale
Best Global Connectivity Provider - Data
Telecom Egypt
Innovation Disruptor of the Year
RETN
Sales & Marketing
Best Marketing and/or Social Media Campaign
Amdocs
Best Marketing Team
Verizon Partner Solutions
Best Sales Team
stc
Special Recognition
Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award
Kerry Scott - Liberty Latin America
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Orange Wholesale
Rising Star Award
Erik Haugvaldstad - Green Mountain
Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year
Bayobab Group
Best Strategic Acquisition
Rogers Communications Canada
Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative
Elea Data Centers
Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative
Telefónica
Project of the Year – Subsea, Terrestrial, Satellite and/or Wireless
Sparkle