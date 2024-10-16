Global Connectivity Awards 2024: The winners

Hosted by award-winning presenter and sports broadcasting legend Clare Balding OBE at the Indigo O2, executives from across the connectivity and technology landscape gathered to celebrate some of the major accomplishments of the past year.

It was a big night for Erik Haugvaldstad, an operation specialist at Green Mountain who picked up the Rising Star Award, which recognises the brightest up-and-comer as one to watch for the future.

Haugvaldstad started at Green Mountain as an apprentice at nineteen. He was recognised by the GCAs for his contributions to implementing the company’s new Building Management System. He was trusted to find a partner to deliver a system customisable to the company’s needs.

Across the Innovation & Technology categories, there were wins for China Mobile International, Mobily, and Orchest Technologies.

Vox Solutions picked up the Best AI/ML Innovation award, while Enxoo secured the Best Anything as a Service Solution.

The ‘Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation’ award went to ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India, while Console Connect took home the ‘Best Cloud Innovation’ gong.

Orange Wholesale picked up the award for the ‘Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative,’ while Sparkle took home the ‘Project of the Year,’ adding to its previous wins in the category in 2019 and 2021 .

Other wins on the night saw stc take the gong for Best Sales Team, Verizon Partner Solutions took home the Best Marketing Team award, and Elea Data Centres won the Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Global & Regional

Best African Connectivity Provider

Bayobab Group

Best Asia-Pacific Connectivity Provider

Telin

Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider

Neterra

Best Latin American/ Caribbean Connectivity Provider

Orchest Technologies

Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider

stc

Best North American Connectivity Provider

AT&T Business

Best Pan-European Connectivity Provider

Exa Infrastructure

Innovation & Technology

Best AI/ML Innovation

Vox Solutions

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

Telefónica Global Solutions

Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)

Enxoo

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation

Zain Omantel International (ZOI), in collaboration with The Hashgraph Association and BCG X

Best Cloud Innovation

Console Connect

Best Data Centre / Edge Service Innovation

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

Best Data Service Innovation

Orchest Technologies

Best IoT Initiative

Rogers Communications Canada

Best Mobile/ 5G Service Innovation

China Mobile International

Best Network Technology & Software Development

Orchest Technologies

Best Subsea Innovation

Mobily

Best Voice or SMS Service Innovation

Bankai Group

Best Hardware Innovation

Tejas Networks

Best Data Centre Provider

Iron Mountain Data Centers

Best Satellite Operator

Telefónica Global Solutions

Best Subsea Operator

center3

Best Internet Exchange Provider

The London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Best Alternative Network Provider

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

Best Global Connectivity Provider - Voice

Orange Wholesale

Best Global Connectivity Provider - Data

Telecom Egypt

Innovation Disruptor of the Year

RETN

Sales & Marketing

Best Marketing and/or Social Media Campaign

Amdocs

Best Marketing Team

Verizon Partner Solutions

Best Sales Team

stc

Special Recognition

Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award

Kerry Scott - Liberty Latin America

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Orange Wholesale

Rising Star Award

Erik Haugvaldstad - Green Mountain

Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year

Bayobab Group

Best Strategic Acquisition

Rogers Communications Canada

Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative

Elea Data Centers

Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative

Telefónica

Project of the Year – Subsea, Terrestrial, Satellite and/or Wireless

Sparkle