An all-in-one Digital Services Portal for wholesale users

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier has launched a new digital portfolio that offers users more opportunities to maximise their competitive advantage and an enriched customer experience.

The portfolio is accessible via the tailor-made Global Carrier Digital Services Portal, which forms the new central point from which all existing and new digital services can be consumed. The portal offers customers more convenience, choice and capabilities. From one interface, they can easily buy, use and resell services, manage all users, API credentials, invoices and documents, and request support.

And not only that, but wholesalers can also manage these services for their enterprise clients and configure the ready-to-go white-labelled ‘Portal-as-a-Service’ to their individual brand.

This offering is the first of its kind in Europe, setting a new standard for digital wholesale service consumption and enterprise enablement. Capabilities within the portal will be extended continuously based on user feedback.

Innovative services a few clicks away

Wholesalers will have easy access to a wide array of products within the new portal, starting with Numbers Universe, Telekom Edge Cloud, mobile-identity APIs and network APIs, as well as Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), Workflow Automation and Rich Business Messaging (RBM).

Launched last year, Numbers Universe is a management tool that handles all phone numbers, orders and their routing, while offering a comprehensive API for easy integration.

Telekom Edge Cloud provides application hosting and edge cloudlets in five locations in Germany connected to Deutsche Telekom’s IP network.

The mobile-identity APIs are centred around Mobile Connect, the services suite built by MNOs based on the OpenID Connect framework, while the network APIs are based on CAMARA and GSMA Open Gateway standards.

The latter enable seamless access to mobile network capabilities like quality-on-demand, location, security and authentication, plus network insights.

The portal’s CPaaS service includes two-way voice and SMS with the typical set of programmable communications features, conferencing, and IP-based voice and video (WebRTC). One of the preconfigured services available from launch will be an email-to-SMS service, which can be used for easy integration of SMS into systems that cannot be connected via API requests.

Workflow Automation is our business process automation and API orchestration tool. It offers integration options with over 50 services, such as Salesforce and Slack.

Our Rich Business Messaging (RBM) product, meanwhile, is an advanced messaging platform with interactive features and robust security protocols.

A unique European offering

The Global Carrier Digital Services Portal also allows wholesalers to offer the services directly to enterprise customers via its innovative Portal-as-a-Service feature.

They can manage access, set service pricing, and handle billing and invoice management through a white-label portal customisable with their enterprise customers’ brands, logos and colour schemes.

All services in the portal are deployed and operated from within the EU, adhering to the highest data-protection and privacy standards.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier provides dedicated support, from first contact to development, deployment and operations.

Read Deutsche Telekom's special report, titled Wholesale Redefined, by clicking here.