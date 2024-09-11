SmartCIC Group hires Catherine Hemingray as CIO to champion diversity

SmartCIC Group has announced the appointment of Catherine Hemingray as its new chief impact officer, a role designed to foster and scale the group’s business culture.

Hemingray, who co-founded SmartCIC alongside CEO Toby Forman in 2008, will oversee initiatives aimed at strengthening the group’s diversity, culture, and core values across its two businesses, SmartCIC Global Services and xvolv.

In her previous role as Sales Director at SmartCIC Global Services, Hemingray played a key part in driving sales and contributing to the company’s customer-centric and agile approach. Now, as Chief Impact Officer, her focus will be on ensuring that the company’s foundational values—flexibility, agility, and solution-oriented design—remain integral to its operations as it scales. "We’re seeing massive growth, and it’s crucial that we maintain the business culture that got us here," Hemingray said. "This role is about building up both the organization and our people."

Headquartered in France with 13 offices worldwide, SmartCIC Group is a leading provider of global connectivity solutions and wireless intelligence through its two arms, SmartCIC Global Services and xvolv. It supports clients in over 200 countries, with a multilingual workforce fluent in more than 22 languages. As it expands, the group remains committed to its core values, placing particular emphasis on diversity and sustainability.

SmartCIC’s commitment to these values is evident in its partnership with the African NGO Maxim Nyansa, which focuses on providing young people, especially women, in Africa with IT training, hardware, and micro-financing. In 2023, SmartCIC pledged to support youth in building successful careers in IT, and by September 2024, the program welcomed a new class of students from West Africa, all of whom are women.

Board member Glenda Brady praised Hemingray’s appointment, stating, "Catherine lives and breathes the SmartCIC brand. Her passion and leadership will help communicate our core values across the group."

