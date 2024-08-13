Albert Bosch announced as managing director of SmartCIC

Global managed service provider, SmartCIC Global Services, has announced the appointment of Albert Bosch as its new managing director.

Bosch joins SmartCIC Global Services with a wealth of experience, having previously served at Expereo, where he played a pivotal role in the successful integration of Brodynt. At Expereo, Bosch also held the positions of head of wholesale and Spanish managing director, where he was instrumental in Brodynt's rapid growth and its eventual acquisition by Expereo in July 2021.

Subscribe today for free

As managing director, Bosch will focus on optimising team structures and enhancing internal systems and processes. His mandate is to accelerate SmartCIC Global Services’ evolution as a challenger brand in the connectivity industry. Bosch will lead efforts to deliver digital solutions for some of the world’s largest and most innovative enterprises.

"SmartCIC has a true vision for the connectivity market," Bosch remarked on his new role. "I engaged with many carriers, but SmartCIC stood out as the company that is genuinely innovating with its Through the Line solutions. It bridges the gap between basic wholesale connectivity and on-the-ground service delivery for enterprises.

“I was drawn to SmartCIC not only for its disruptive approach but also because its values align closely with mine. The team’s commitment to customer experience, end-to-end support, and delivering outcomes across the entire value chain is inspiring."

Toby Forman, Group CEO at SmartCIC, expressed enthusiasm about Bosch's appointment. "We’re thrilled to have Albert on board as we aim to redefine the global connectivity market. With a solid strategy and an exceptional team in place, we’re ready to accelerate our growth and elevate our business to the next level.

"The market is in dire need of solutions that offer true end-to-end accountability, visibility, and control, from PoP-to-PoP to enterprise sites. We’re the only player with the global scale and expertise to deliver both field services and connectivity on-the-ground and end-to-end."

In addition to Bosch’s appointment, SmartCIC Global Services has recently strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Carl Roberts, Glenda Brady, and Michael Schwieter as non-executive directors in March 2024. The company also welcomed Johnatan Santana as head of carrier wholesale and James Marsh as wholesale account director - North America earlier this year.