London transport network hit by cyberattack

London’s transport network, Transport for London (TfL) has been hit by a cyberattack.

The operator, which manages the city’s buses, Crossrail, and underground train network, said last night (September 02) that it was dealing with an ongoing attack.

No customer data has been reported stolen at the time of writing, with no impact on services.

“The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us, and we have taken immediate action to prevent any further access to our systems,” a TfL statement read.

TfL has informed customers of the incident via email and is working closely with the relevant government agencies to respond to the attack.

Shashi Verma, chief technology officer at TfL, said the operator has introduced measures to its internal systems to deal with the ongoing incident.

"Although we’ll need to complete our full assessment, at present there is currently no evidence that any customer data has been compromised,” Verma added.

No word has surfaced as to who is behind the attack.

Last May, TfL software supplier MOVEit was hit by a cyberattack from Cl0p, a ransomware group with reported ties to Russia, resulting in some 3,000 customer contact details being compromised. No financial information was stolen, however.

