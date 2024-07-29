UK government injects £100m into quantum hubs for medical and security breakthroughs

Unveiled by Science Secretary Peter Kyle, the initiative is set to develop practical applications of quantum technology.

These hubs will focus on innovations such as advanced medical scanners, secure communication networks, and next-generation navigation systems.

They will be established in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Oxford, and London.

The government’s funding is part of a broader mission to stimulate economic growth by fostering scientific and technological innovation. By developing technologies that can be commercialised and exported, these hubs are expected to boost GDP and contribute to improving Britain’s infrastructure.

In particular, quantum technology is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of the NHS and improve national security.

One of the hubs, at the University of Glasgow, will focus on developing resilient position, navigation, and timing systems which are essential for national security and critical infrastructure. The technology aims to improve accuracy and reliability in sectors like aerospace, autonomous vehicles, finance, maritime, and agriculture. The hub will also work on creating smaller, lighter devices for transportation systems, potentially replacing GPS with more accurate alternatives.

Quantum technology is poised to revolutionise healthcare through faster medical scanners, quantum-enhanced blood tests, and new surgical interventions. These advancements could enable early disease detection, significantly improving patient outcomes and alleviating the pressure on the NHS.

Science secretary, Peter Kyle commented, "We want to see a future where cutting-edge science improves everyday lives. Our investment in these new quantum technology hubs aims to deploy technology that will lead to faster disease diagnoses, safeguard critical infrastructure, and provide cleaner energy."

Professor Charlotte Deane, executive chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), highlighted the transformative potential of quantum technologies: "Harnessing quantum properties will provide unparalleled analytical power at a molecular level, offering revolutionary possibilities across healthcare, infrastructure, and computing."