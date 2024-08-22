PhilTower announces significant cost and energy savings in partnership with PowerX

Philippines based tower company, Phil-Tower Consortium Inc announces major cost and energy savings in its year-long strategic partnership with PowerX, a data intelligence platform specialising in optimising tower energy infrastructure. Launched in late 2023 and now expanded from the initial 1,350 sites to 3,500 sites, this collaboration has led to substantial capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational expenditure (OpEx) savings, improved operational efficiency, and significant reductions in energy consumption across PhilTower's network.

Within six months of utilising PowerX’s AI-driven data intelligence, PhilTower successfully eliminated diesel generators (DG) at 50% of its locations, replacing them with battery backup systems. This transition resulted in nearly half a million USD in generator OpEx savings and reduced annual CO2 emissions by over 700 tons.

Additionally, streamlined operations and enhanced visibility into the tower estate have lowered maintenance costs, decreased Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) by 30%, and increased network availability to 99.98%. These improvements have not only boosted telecom customer data usage and revenue but also saved an additional half a million USD annually in fuel costs.

PhilTower has also invested over $2.8 million USD in battery replacements and upgrades, optimising backup capabilities while right-sizing CapEx. Automation of reporting and decision-making processes has further reduced operational workloads, improving the efficiency of alarm and trouble ticket management through closed-loop workflows.

PhilTower plans to continue modernising its network with hybrid power installations, solar energy integration, cooling optimisations, and power system consolidations. With insights into network health and energy projections, PhilTower expects to save over $1.5 million USD next year and reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 10,000 tons annually. These initiatives will extend to an additional 2,000 towers following PhilTower’s anticipated merger with Miescor Infrastructure Development Corporation (MIDC), bringing the total to 3,500 optimised towers.

