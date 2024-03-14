Liberty Networks reveals new points of presence at Capacity LATAM 2024

Liberty Networks has activated two new points-of-presence in Merida, Mexico and Quetzaltenango, Guatemala at Capacity LATAM in Sao Paolo earlier this week.

The new points-of-presence will provide high-speed IP Transit, DDOS protection, MPLS, and ethernet services to content providers, wholesalers, and enterprises in the metropolitan areas of Merida and Quetzaltenango.

With the new additions, Liberty Networks will reach 94 wholesale PoPs, connecting approximately 40 countries, with nearly 50,000 kilometres of submarine fibre optic cable and 17,000 kilometres of terrestrial networks.

GD-1 and LN-1 Pan-Regional Subsea Cable System will complement new points-of-presence. Liberty Networks announced in December last year they were working in partnership with Gold Data to combine their subsea cable systems.

"The new PoPs in Mexico and Guatemala are a significant step towards expanding network coverage across the region. We continue to invest in critical connectivity infrastructure as part of our $250 million investment plan over the next five years that we announced last year," said Ray Collins, Liberty Latin America's SVP of infrastructure and corporate strategy.

"These cities are experiencing rapid growth and boast thriving internet markets, coupled with stable economies. This strategic positioning ensures we can support the region's flourishing digital landscape.”