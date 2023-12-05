Liberty Networks and Gold Data to develop pan-regional subsea cable

"We are excited about collaborating with Gold Data on this ground-breaking project. The combination of GD-1 and LN-1 will deliver a subsea cable system with unparalleled capabilities. The new system will seamlessly integrate into our existing subsea meshed platform, adding new routes and materially expanding our capacity,” said Ray Collins, SVP of infrastructure and corporate strategy at Liberty Latin America.

“The LN-1 system can be further expanded to complement our capacity and diversity throughout the Caribbean. This investment shows our commitment to enabling connectivity across the region and cements our position as a leading wholesale provider.”

The newly combined subsea cable system will offer two diverse routes with the shortest latency from Mexico to the US, delivering additional connectivity between Queretaro in Mexico City and onward to the US.

In addition, the combined system will further connect new data hubs in Colombia and Panama to these critical data hubs.

“We are thrilled to combine forces with Liberty Networks to create a new subsea system that extends the previously announced GD-1,” said Renato A. Tradardi, chief executive officer at Gold Data.

“Combined with our terrestrial investment in Mexico and offering the lowest latency route, we are setting a new standard for connectivity between Mexico and the US."

The subsea system will be comprised of two segments. The northern segment will be called GD-1. Liberty Networks and Gold Data will invest in and operate GD-1 together.

While the southern leg of the cable will be fully owned by Liberty Networks. The system is expected to be operational by the second half of 2026.