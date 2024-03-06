International Woman's Day: What are TIM and IOH doing to Inspire Inclusion?

Capacity will release interviews all week ahead of IWD 2024, on 8th March.

Katiuscha Gabriele, TIM HR Department

The theme of this year’s international women’s day is “Inspire Inclusion”. What are you doing to inspire inclusion in telecoms in your organisation? What is your company doing? What could you do more of?

TIM is actively working to foster gender equality by taking action both internally and externally, through the institutional campaign #LaParitàNonPuòAspettare (Gender Equality Can’t Wait) and the Women Plus app, which promotes women’s inclusion in the workplace through training, mentoring and matching their skills with jobs available on the market. To give voice and support to victims or witnesses of harassment or violence, more than 200 TIM direct stores have become “Punti Viola” (“Purple Points”) or “safe places”, developed in collaboration with the non-profit association Donne x Strada, thanks to specific employee training.

Internally, TIM has been implementing inclusion policies for years, offering initiatives to facilitate the daily life management for female employees, including special financial and psychological support for women with child and returning from maternity leave.

Our inclusion approach involves both men and women. We increased the number of women in leadership positions and technical areas, and we promote inclusion and equality through language. Building a more equitable society is necessary and possible if we join forces with concrete projects.

But we need the right environment to generate impacts with our actions. For this reason TIM also created, in collaboration with 400 partners, the “4 Weeks 4 Inclusion”, the marathon of events to spread the values of diversity and inclusion, with a webinar and live events producing 25,000 social media interactions and 4 million views.

What inspired you to join the telecoms industry? How has that initial inspiration impacted your career?

Being part of the telecommunications industry is an exciting and rewarding experience. Inspiration from constant innovation and interaction among people guided my choice to pursue a career in this dynamic context.

This profoundly influenced my professional journey, keeping me constantly updated on the latest technologies and trends in the industry. My curiosity led me to seek insights and to foster a collaborative team of colleagues, paving the way for continuous growth and mutual learning.

Team strength proves to be crucial, both on a personal and business level, with multidisciplinary teams working together, from HR to innovation. Collaboration between men and women emerges as a fundamental element in every area of society, as gender diversity enriches perspectives and stimulates innovative solutions: women bring a unique approach to problem-solving, while men contribute with a different perspective.

Together we are able to overcome complex challenges and achieve extraordinary results.

What would be your advice to women considering a role in telecoms or looking to move up the corporate ladder?

To achieve your professional goals in the telecommunications industry and in the workforce in general, I recommend investing in your education, acquiring skills through courses, certifications, or relevant academic studies.

Being prepared and updated on the latest technologies and industry trends can make a difference in your career path.

Be assertive in your opinions and confident in your abilities. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and take initiatives to advance your careers. Build a support network by seeking mentors, both men and women; participate in networking events to build strong relationships with colleagues and industry professionals.

Promote gender diversity and create an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Actively contribute to breaking gender stereotypes and promoting equal opportunities for all. Be resilient and perseverant, facing industry challenges with determination. Learn from obstacles and failures, using them as opportunities for growth and improvement.

Embrace your unique perspective as a woman. Your insights and skills can add value to the team and the organization as a whole. To sum up, investing in education, developing self-confidence, building a support network, and promoting diversity are all crucial elements for your success and professional goals.

Reski Damayanti, director and chief regulatory and legal officer, IOH

What are you doing to inspire inclusion in telecoms? What is your company doing? What could you do more of?

At Indosat, we believe in equal treatment for all employees. This is reflected in our regulation, where we ensure everyone has equal opportunity in hiring regardless of race, skin color, marital status, religion, gender, age, nationality, or ability/disability.

We also ensure that every employee has an equal opportunity to be promoted insofar as they meet the position requirements without discriminating against sex, religion, or age.

Currently, the comparison between male and female employees at Indosat is between 74% and 26% respectively. Thus, we are currently working towards increasing the number of female employees.

To nurture our women employees, we created a Women LeadHERship campaign to shape the future of inclusive leadership at Indosat by doubling the number of women leaders by 2028.

The campaign includes several activities, including career talks, coaching clinic, sharing forums, etc.

Inspirasi Perempuan Indonesia or INSPERA (Inspiration of Indonesian Women) initiative demonstrates Indosat’s commitment to promoting economic empowerment and introducing the benefits of digital technology, particularly emphasizing women’s empowerment. Since 2012, INSPERA has assisted Indonesian women through various impactful programs.

SheHacks, one of Indosat's CSR flagship programs in the Community Development pillar, aims to inspire young Indonesian women to develop innovative and impactful technology solutions specifically for, about, and created by women. Since its inception, SheHacks has benefited more than 74,000 women, contributing to UN SDG goals #5 (Gender Equality), #10 (Reducing Inequality), and #17 (Partnerships to Achieve Goals).

Indosat also conducted offline sessions for aspiring Indonesian womenpreneurs to figure out the problems and create innovative yet impactful business ideas, namely SheHacks Innovate.

Indosat also encourages Indonesian women to learn coding through Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Digital Camp (IDCamp) program. By doing this initiative, Indosat opens all the opportunities for women to unleash their potential in digital technology.

This year, in collaboration with BPPTIK Kominfo and Cisco, also supported by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), we will conduct digital literacy training programs, one of its primary target segments being women.

What inspired you to join the telecoms industry? How has that initial inspiration impacted your career?

The initial inspiration for my career change stemmed from the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Witnessing numerous individuals lose their jobs during this time, I observed a significant shift towards online businesses as a means of support amidst the difficulties. Additionally, I recognized the profound impact of the telecommunications industry in aiding people, whether through providing alternative sources of income or facilitating children's education remotely. This shift in perspective illuminated the industry's vital role in society, aligning closely with Indosat's mission of empowering Indonesia. Consequently, I felt deeply compelled to pursue a career change that would allow me to contribute meaningfully to this important cause.

Being in a male-dominated industry is challenging for me. Overcoming and turning down the stigma of women's leadership inspired me to join the telecom industry. Aside from that, the telecom industry is the backbone of emerging Indonesia’s digital ecosystem growth. Therefore, I would like to take part in the development. Become a part of a telecom company, a highly regulated industry that will benefit from a professional perspective. Coming from legal and corporate perspectives will surely be a driving force in my career.

What would be your advice to women considering a role in telecoms or looking to move up the corporate ladder?

Women face more career barriers than men. Despite progress, women encounter systemic barriers like bias and unequal pay. My message to every woman is that overcoming these hurdles demands resilience and determination. For women who are also mothers, motherhood shouldn't hinder career goals. Being a mother enriches experiences and can motivate professional growth.

Being bold and having the courage to risk-taking is uncompromised. In male-dominated fields like telecom, women must boldly challenge norms and take risks to advance.

Always make an open communication. To be successful in a career, women should address barriers that require candid conversations with supervisors and employers to create supportive workplaces.

Be meticulous in time management: As a woman, we should be able to balance many aspects of our lives, such as motherhood, marriage, and a career demand effective time management, prioritization, and delegation.