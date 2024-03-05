Digital Access: A lifeline for communities in crisis

If you’re reading Capacity, you likely know Télécom Sans Frontières (TSF), the primary NGO intervening in humanitarian crises by setting up vital satellite communications. In the aftermath of disasters, technology plays a pivotal role in helping people regain control and support communities. However, the most disadvantaged groups often lack access to digital technologies, long after a crisis. This lack of access perpetuates a cycle of information scarcity and resource deprivation, hindering their escape from poverty, social isolation, and financial exclusion.

Education and technology are intricately linked, yet digital tools for education remain unequal globally. Education is key to prosperity, social mobility and quality of life across communities around the world, digital tools for education are unequal and unfair. Factors like socioeconomic status and country income disproportionately affect access to education. UNESCO’s GEM Report 2023 highlights that maintaining educational connectivity in poor countries would cost $1 billion daily, reinforcing how geography often determines destiny. Yet, change is possible, and telecoms serve as a powerful vector. For 25 years, TSF has empowered marginalised communities through telecom technology.

Our region-specific digital inclusion initiatives aim to bridge the global digital divide and educational disparities, especially evident during crises. Consider Ukraine: nearly two years after the war began, UNHCR reported significant challenges for refugees with special needs and women among 1,700,600 displaced individuals seeking protection in Poland. How does TSF help? We work with nine centers in Poland providing crucial information to Internally Displaced People (IDPs). They can access information on essential services, assistance, education, and rights of Ukrainian citizens in Poland. TSF also provides connectivity in Ukraine, allowing around 5,000 people in 2023 to remain in contact with their families and receive relevant updates online.

Closing the digital gap is important not just in immediate crisis responses but also as long-term intervention in less developed regions. One of TSF’s long-term projects is in Madagascar, with the IT Cup Center to drive community development in the city of Miarinarivo by offering ICT services. The center has a broadband internet connection, computers, digital equipment, and spaces adapted to various community activities. The project aims to contribute to the development of the region through the introduction of digital tools and connectivity, by working in close collaboration with local stakeholders to develop vital services such as health, agriculture, and education.

This is particularly helpful for women, as gender disparities are still ingrained in daily life in the region. “Many young women in Madagascar are obliged to do household chores and learn how to take care of their family to be ready to be a mother. Only those who have enough financial resources to pay for very expensive courses can afford to learn digital skills. The IT Cup Centre is very important because it helps them not only in their personal development, but it also improves their digital skills.” – Irinah, IT Cup Centre Coordinator.

Generally, women face limited access to opportunities to learn and occupy fewer leadership positions. Elevating marginalised voices is essential in combating existing stereotypes and societal inequalities. As we begin to see widening windows of possibility, there are still so many avenues that are currently inaccessible to women and other marginalised groups around the world. TSF’s support provides a lifeline, offering pathways to better lives, and better communities, even in the worst circumstances.

Our work speaks volumes about telecom's power to make lives better.