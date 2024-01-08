Lumen’s Haynes-Gaspar named executive VP
Lumen’s Haynes-Gaspar named executive VP

January 08, 2024 10:41 AM
Lumen_names_Ashley_Haynes_Gaspar_Chief_Revenue_Officer.png

Lumen has named Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as its new executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Haynes-Gaspar previously held the roles of executive vice president - customer experience officer for wholesale and international at the firm.

She will lead a team focused on accelerating Lumen’s growth. The team consolidates Lumen’s commercial divisions to drive business results and address customer needs.

Jay Barrows, Lumen’s EVP of enterprise sales and public sector will report to Haynes-Gaspar, which Lumen says will help maintain a customer-centric focus on enterprise and public sector sales.

"Lumen is on a transformation journey – one that repositions us for long-term growth," said Kate Johnson, Lumen CEO.

"Our customers and partners will benefit from the changes we are making today as they better align us with our mission to secure our customer base, drive commercial excellence, and innovate for growth.

Ashley has the right skills and experience to lead these changes, providing greater agility and efficiency to meet our customers' needs."

Lumen adds that its strategic actions include simplifying operations, prioritising customer experience and innovating for growth with initiatives like Network-as-a-Service (NaaS).

"This is a unique opportunity for Lumen to transform our business and disrupt the industry by putting customers at the core of everything we do," said Haynes-Gaspar.

"We are simplifying how we operate, prioritising our customers' experience, and creating a world-class commercial engine.

“I am excited to lead this talented team as we write Lumen's transformation story – and return the company to growth and profitability."

NewsAppointmentsemPOWERED Network
