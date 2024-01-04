CTI Towers acquires 56 Towers from SRT in North Dakota

"We are excited to announce this transaction, which will provide crucial 5G access to end users in a rural area," said David Bacino, CEO of CTI Towers.

"As we continue to expand our portfolio of wireless infrastructure assets, CTI is proud to share that we now own and manage over 1,800 towers throughout the US."

The acquisition significantly expands CTI Towers' wireless tower footprint in the region.

Cassidy Hjelmstad, CEO and General Manager of SRT said: "CTI Towers is one of the premier tower companies in the US, and we are pleased to partner on this transaction with David and his team."

The news forms part of a slew of tower acquisitions from the company as of late.

In December 2023, CTI Towers acquired the rights for 525 towers located in Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and California from Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings.

In November 2022, the company acquired 180 towers across 14 states in US from Uniti Group.

In May of that same year the company confirmed the completion of its acquisition of SCI Towers, an independent towerco.