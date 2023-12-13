Why mentorship is key to closing the gender gap

Decades ago, telecoms was one of the first technical industries to hire women in significant numbers, with “cable girls” working in the first telephone exchange offices. Despite the passage of time, however, women are still significantly underrepresented, making up less than 40% of the telecoms workforce. Perhaps most concerning is that 22% of women are considering leaving the sector altogether, making it even more difficult to achieve gender equality.

But all is not lost. One simple yet often overlooked way to support women within the industry is to introduce a comprehensive mentorship programme. Allocating everyone with a mentor – male or female – allows for the transfer of knowledge and expertise in an informal environment and a shoulder to lean on during the more difficult days. This can have a powerful and long-term influence on everything from workplace wellbeing to career progression, particularly for new hires and people in the early stages of their careers.

As a result, there’s a strong argument that every company, regardless of its size or industry, should implement a mentoring program if they are to help employees reach their potential and – crucially – recruit and retain valuable female talent.

Finding the right mentor

To find an ideal mentor, each mentee should be clear about their objectives. The first thing to consider is why a mentor is needed and what development areas will be most valuable and practical for the individual concerned. For example, the characteristics that define a mentor for someone in the early stages of their career will be quite different for a more experienced person or someone in a leadership position.

In the case of new hires early in their career, working with a mentor inside their organisation can offer some huge advantages, ranging from practical knowledge about how to get things done to gaining access to the support that often helps people settle in and progress.

In contrast, for managers, it’s not uncommon for mentors to come from outside the organisation. This kind of dynamic allows mentees to speak more freely about challenges, strategies, and interpersonal dynamics, not least because an external mentor brings a unique perspective, especially beneficial for those higher up in the hierarchy.

Then there’s the question of who to approach. Finding the right mentor can be a challenge, but increasingly, organisations can help employees via a defined company process. Where this isn’t available, drawing on contacts and recommendations can help make the proper introductions and give people the confidence to start the conversation. Beyond that, there is a wide range of online resources and organisations geared towards matching people with a mentor.

To help ensure a mentoring relationship delivers, both parties should start by getting to know each other and establish mutual trust. Whatever process is agreed on should begin by setting a clear agenda before delving into the issues at hand. From that point onwards, the arrangement should be well-structured and kept under review. When done well, the impact can be transformational.

Building a successful mentoring programme

Mentoring should be ingrained in the organisational culture, supported from the top down, and regularly monitored for progress. Introducing mentoring as part of the hiring process is a good place to start. Ideally, each new hire should have access to potential mentors from various levels, even senior executives, while external mentorship should be considered based on the company's needs and individual requirements.

Organisations should strive to give women scope to work with female or male mentors. Any lack of female mentors should remind the organisation to focus more heavily on workplace equality to ensure that expertise and role models are available for all. Most importantly, connecting women to male mentors in senior executive roles within the organisation ensures they are exposed to female talent early and puts mentees in a better position to be part of the consideration set when decisions over progression are made.

To truly make mentorship a part of an organisation's culture, it should be kept under review with measurable goals. Though HR departments can oversee these programs, it often requires top-down support. The board and CEO must act as role models, and the value of mentorship should be communicated across all levels.

Ultimately, any effective mentor-mentee relationship is based on professionalism, integrity and mutual respect. It isn't about gossiping or discussing other employees but broadening perspectives and encouraging thoughtful decision-making. The golden rule for any mentor or mentee is always to uphold and never compromise their integrity. In the end, mentoring is not just about individual growth but about shaping the future of industries and creating a more inclusive, equal and diverse workspace for all.