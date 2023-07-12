Cordiant's CRA inks new 15-year deal with T-Mobile

The new contract is for the lease of space on CRA’s telecoms tower portfolio and will run to 2038. The new agreement replaces and expands the scope of the existing contract with T-Mobile, and in doing so, improves CRA’s visibility over future revenues and gives the opportunity to grow revenues by leasing additional tower space to T-Mobile.

“Our infrastructure is unique, both in Czech and in European terms," said Miloš Mastnik, CEO of CRA.

"We are glad that our clients appreciate its quality and that it is helping us improve our services for end users of mobile services. We are pleased that we can be a long-term and stable partner for our clients, which is reflected in the duration of the contract we have signed.”

Under the previous arrangements, T-Mobile used CRA’s facilities at 202 sites, which is now expanded to access all of CRA's 610 telecoms sites. The new deal with CRA will bring T-Mobile greater flexibility in installing 5G equipment and greater signal availability, primarily in rural areas.

In related news, earlier this year Cordiant Digital Infrastructure annouced that its Polish portfolio company, Emitel, inked an agreement with Polish public broadcaster Telewizja Polska.

The new contract makes for an expansion of Telewizja Polska channels’ transmissions through a new, sixth digital television multiplex (MUX-6).