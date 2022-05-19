Grid Telecom to build new CLS in Crete  

Grid Telecom’s CLS will serve as an anchor point for new international subsea cables crossing the Eastern Mediterranean, connecting Greece and the broader Balkan Med region with onward connections.

"We are continually looking for ways to strategically expand our services to partners and customers. In this framework, our plans to build a new Cable Landing Station in Crete, will significantly support the implementation of new, international alternative routes," said George Psyrris, director of Grid Telecom.

"Moreover, it will enhance the strategic role of Crete as a crucial open access interconnection node in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans”.

As part of this new development, Grid Telecom will also provide a backhaul network to existing and new data centres in Crete, the Greek mainland, as well as in neighbouring countries, using its existing terrestrial networks and subsea cable systems MINOAS East-West and APOLLO East-West.

In addition, Grid Telecom will also offer a range of supplementary infrastructure services, this includes housing the terminal equipment and other equipment for the extension and interconnection of subsea systems with backhaul terrestrial and other subsea networks. The company also plans on offering carrier house and hosting services.

Grid Telecom is a subsidiary of the Independent Power Transmission Operator of Greece with a fibre network (terrestrial and subsea) that exceeds 4,000km with plans to increase this to more than 6,000km in the next five years.

Earlier this month, Grid Telecom inked a memorandum of understanding with Cinturion, to be its landing partner in Greece.