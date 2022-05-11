Bulk Data Centers joins German Datacenter Association

Established in 2018, the industry association represents its members and partners to the relevant bodies with regard to laws, regulations, standards, norms and political issues. As Capacity has reported, it also runs the GDA Young Talent Award, to help address the shortage of young people and skilled workers in the data centre space.

Its aim is to "sustainably improve the framework conditions for data center operators in Germany and promoting the growth of the industry and its perception in business, society and politics". GDA is supported by research institutes, universities, local communities and a network of partners.

“As a company, Bulk Data Centers is entirely in tune with GDA objectives to increase the sustainability of the data center industry. For countries like Germany, which are starting to encounter capacity shortages in key colocation hubs. Bulk provides a low cost and low carbon solution for data center workloads that can reside outside Germany whilst still delivering highly connected options with low latency to key markets,” said Gisle M. Eckhoff, EVP at Bulk Data Centers said.

Last month, Exyte confirmed it had also joined the association.