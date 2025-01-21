VOX Solutions teams with Onatel to revolutionise A2P SMS in Burkina Faso

The collaboration aims to enhance the security and efficiency of Onatel’s A2P business by eliminating grey routes and protecting mobile communications from fraudulent traffic.

The partnership leverages VOX Solutions’ acclaimed VOX-360 platform, which combines anti-fraud technologies, flash call detection, and A2P SMS monetisation.

Notably, VOX-360 is the only platform capable of accurately identifying Flash Calls, reinforcing Onatel’s defence against messaging and voice grey routes. This will enhance the customer experience while maximising network revenue.

Ehsan Ahmadi, Founder and CEO of VOX Solutions said: “Our primary objective is to support mobile providers like Onatel Burkina Faso in ensuring steady revenue growth and innovation.

“We are eager to tackle key obstacles such as unsolicited traffic and grey routes. We are privileged to undertake this mission and remain steadfast in helping our partners achieve their business goals.”

By partnering with Onatel, VOX Solutions says it is advancing its mission to deliver sustainable A2P monetisation strategies and advanced communication experiences.

