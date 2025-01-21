VOX Solutions teams with Onatel to revolutionise A2P SMS in Burkina Faso
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

VOX Solutions teams with Onatel to revolutionise A2P SMS in Burkina Faso

Saf Malik
January 21, 2025 09:51 AM
Hand on neon background holding a message icon, bubble talk notification sign in his hands. Chat icon, sms icon, comments icon, speech bubbles

VOX Solutions, a global leader in A2P voice and messaging monetisation, has unveiled an exclusive partnership with Onatel, Burkina Faso’s prominent mobile operator.

The collaboration aims to enhance the security and efficiency of Onatel’s A2P business by eliminating grey routes and protecting mobile communications from fraudulent traffic.

The partnership leverages VOX Solutions’ acclaimed VOX-360 platform, which combines anti-fraud technologies, flash call detection, and A2P SMS monetisation.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Notably, VOX-360 is the only platform capable of accurately identifying Flash Calls, reinforcing Onatel’s defence against messaging and voice grey routes. This will enhance the customer experience while maximising network revenue.

Ehsan Ahmadi, Founder and CEO of VOX Solutions said: “Our primary objective is to support mobile providers like Onatel Burkina Faso in ensuring steady revenue growth and innovation.

“We are eager to tackle key obstacles such as unsolicited traffic and grey routes. We are privileged to undertake this mission and remain steadfast in helping our partners achieve their business goals.”

By partnering with Onatel, VOX Solutions says it is advancing its mission to deliver sustainable A2P monetisation strategies and advanced communication experiences.

RELATED STORIES

Vox wins big in Malawi with A2P tech partnership

Vox Solutions named international A2P SMS partner for Azercell Telecom

Topics

NewsAfricaMessaging
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe