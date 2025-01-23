StarHub and Nokia partner to drive 5G and 4G application development

This partnership aims to empower developers with the tools needed to build innovative applications while creating new revenue opportunities for StarHub’s enterprise customers.

By leveraging Nokia’s Network as Code platform and developer portal, StarHub will offer developers streamlined access to its network capabilities. This approach simplifies the development process by providing standardised APIs, eliminating the need for developers to navigate complex network technologies.

Ayush Sharma, CTO at StarHub said: “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Nokia to deliver a simplified and improved developer experience.

“Giving developers access to a wider selection of attractive network APIs is critical to unlocking the full value of 5G and 4G networks in Singapore and the wider region.”

StarHub has also been actively supporting global initiatives such as GSMA Open Gateway and the Linux Foundation’s CAMARA to establish technical standards for APIs, enabling developers to innovate with greater efficiency. Nokia, a key contributor to both initiatives, boasts a global ecosystem of over 45 partners using its Network as Code platform.

These partners include leading operators like BT, Orange, and Telefónica, as well as hyperscalers like Google Cloud and CPaaS providers such as Infobip.

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetisation platform at Nokia said: “Nokia’s approach to network APIs reflects a strategic focus of driving new business models and unlocking the potential that 5G and 4G networks can deliver from the perspective of innovation, sustainability, collaboration, and productivity.

“With this relationship, StarHub will have more choice and flexibility to create new value for its customers.”

