Nokia, Zain KSA to implement unique indoor solutions for enterprise customers

The collaboration will see the deployment of Nokia’s innovative 4G and 5G Smart Nodes, alongside its suite of cutting-edge products and services, including the IP Security Gateway, Femto Manager, and End-to-End Delivery services.

Designed with a plug-and-play setup, this solution integrates with Zain KSA’s network infrastructure, offering a cost-effective and highly optimized system that minimises reliance on customer resources.

Subscribe today for free

By implementing these advanced Smart Nodes, Zain KSA aims to improve indoor connectivity for enterprise customers, ensuring robust and secure network availability.

The solution is expected to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty while streamlining Zain KSA’s B2B operations.

Haitham Baba, head of enterprise mobile networks, Saudi at Nokia said: “This solution unlocks countless opportunities for enterprise customers thanks to the trusted performance of Nokia’s technology.

“Our Smart Node solution is uniquely positioned to help Zain KSA improve B2B time to market, enhance customer experience, and offload traffic from Macro RAN.

“This partnership marks a significant step in our ongoing collaboration with Zain KSA, as we continue to drive network excellence enabling B2B business growth.”

Sultan Abdullah AlHadlag, VP of marketing and business development at Zain KSA added: “Zain KSA continues to lead with groundbreaking network solutions.

“This enterprise-centric solution empowers our customers by elevating productivity and security while reducing costs.

“Aligned with our commitment to sustainable, future-proof technologies, this partnership supports the Kingdom’s digital transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, cementing our role in building a robust and secure tech ecosystem.”

RELATED STORIES

Zain looks at mobile satellite coverage for Saudi Arabia

Nokia wins deal to connect TenneT's offshore wind platforms in North Sea

Nokia brings 4G to the Moon for South Pole mission