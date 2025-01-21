RETN launches first PoP in Greece, boosting connectivity in the Balkans and Mediterranean

Located at the Balkan Gate data centre in Thessaloniki, the strategic addition strengthens RETN’s Pan-Eurasian network by creating a vital connection between the Balkans and the Mediterranean.

The new Thessaloniki PoP is integrated into RETN's Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) backbone via Sofia, a major regional hub.

It provides a robust range of connectivity solutions, including Layer 3 IP Transit/DIA and Layer 2 VPN services, offering customers scalable, reliable, and secure network options.

Olena Lutsenko, business development director at RETN said: “Greece represents a key growth market for RETN and a milestone in our commitment to expand in one of the fastest-growing regions of our network - the Balkans.

“By establishing a presence in Thessaloniki, RETN aims to offer enhanced connectivity to subsea networks across the Mediterranean, deliver services to our existing enterprise and wholesale customers, and tap into the significant potential of the Greek market.”

The development is bolstered by RETN’s partnership with LANCOM, which facilitated access in Thessaloniki.

This collaboration ensures that Greek telecom and enterprise customers can leverage RETN’s industry-leading IP Transit services to enhance their connectivity capabilities.

The Thessaloniki PoP offers new opportunities for businesses in Greece and the wider region to benefit from seamless integration into RETN’s expansive Pan-Eurasian network.

