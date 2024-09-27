Quadrivium Digital expands into Italy with Genoa subsea cable hub
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Quadrivium Digital expands into Italy with Genoa subsea cable hub

Saf Malik
September 27, 2024 10:04 AM
Italy map NEW.jpg

Quadrivium Digital, a provider of carrier-neutral interconnection data centres, has secured significant financing from Arrow Global to support its expansion into Italy with the launch of a new subsea cable landing and interconnection platform in Genoa.

This move marks Quadrivium’s second major European project, following its earlier platform launch in Chania, Greece.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


The new Genoa-based facility, named QUADRIVIUM GEN01, is a Tier III+ data centre equipped with 12 MW of IT power and infrastructure to support up to eight new submarine cable systems.

Aditya Ayyagari, CEO of Quadrivium said: “Genoa is a key strategic market and location for Quadrivium, where we are developing a rich peering ecosystem bringing together submarine cables, international carriers, terrestrial networks, hyperscalers and IXPs.

"Peering in Europe is concentrated in a handful of inland metros, with Marseille the sole exception. With our investment, Genoa will not only provide a landing, interconnection and peering diversity alternative, but will also emerge as one of Europe's leading digital hubs and serve a pivotal role in the world’s interconnection architecture.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a top-tier financial partner like Arrow Global to execute on our strategic vision and continue our expansion plans.”

Genoa has established itself as a critical hub for submarine cable landings in Europe, attracting major systems such as Blue Raman and 2Africa.

These cables provide essential connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making Genoa a prime location for Quadrivium's continued expansion.

The collaboration with Arrow Global ensures Quadrivium Digital has the financial backing to realise its vision of developing Genoa into one of Europe’s leading digital hubs.

The project will create a key alternative for landing, interconnection, and peering, offering diversity beyond the traditional metro hubs like Marseille.

Arrow Global’s Italy CEO, Marco Grimaldi added: “Arrow Global and Europa Investimenti are pleased to be working with Quadrivium and providing the capital to support the delivery on their project pipeline as they embark on an exciting period of growth across Europe.

“We are excited to be partnering with an experienced, industry leading team that are well placed to benefit from the strong sector tailwinds of an increasingly digital global economy.”

RELATED STORIES

China Mobile launches PEACE subsea cable connecting Asia and Europe

OMS Group to invest $300M in subsea cable infrastructure

Topics

NewsSubseaEurope
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe