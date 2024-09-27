Quadrivium Digital expands into Italy with Genoa subsea cable hub

This move marks Quadrivium’s second major European project, following its earlier platform launch in Chania, Greece.

Subscribe today for free

The new Genoa-based facility, named QUADRIVIUM GEN01, is a Tier III+ data centre equipped with 12 MW of IT power and infrastructure to support up to eight new submarine cable systems.

Aditya Ayyagari, CEO of Quadrivium said: “Genoa is a key strategic market and location for Quadrivium, where we are developing a rich peering ecosystem bringing together submarine cables, international carriers, terrestrial networks, hyperscalers and IXPs.

"Peering in Europe is concentrated in a handful of inland metros, with Marseille the sole exception. With our investment, Genoa will not only provide a landing, interconnection and peering diversity alternative, but will also emerge as one of Europe's leading digital hubs and serve a pivotal role in the world’s interconnection architecture.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a top-tier financial partner like Arrow Global to execute on our strategic vision and continue our expansion plans.”

Genoa has established itself as a critical hub for submarine cable landings in Europe, attracting major systems such as Blue Raman and 2Africa.

These cables provide essential connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making Genoa a prime location for Quadrivium's continued expansion.

The collaboration with Arrow Global ensures Quadrivium Digital has the financial backing to realise its vision of developing Genoa into one of Europe’s leading digital hubs.

The project will create a key alternative for landing, interconnection, and peering, offering diversity beyond the traditional metro hubs like Marseille.

Arrow Global’s Italy CEO, Marco Grimaldi added: “Arrow Global and Europa Investimenti are pleased to be working with Quadrivium and providing the capital to support the delivery on their project pipeline as they embark on an exciting period of growth across Europe.

“We are excited to be partnering with an experienced, industry leading team that are well placed to benefit from the strong sector tailwinds of an increasingly digital global economy.”

RELATED STORIES

China Mobile launches PEACE subsea cable connecting Asia and Europe

OMS Group to invest $300M in subsea cable infrastructure