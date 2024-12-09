Powering stadium innovation

As sports and entertainment venues worldwide compete to captivate a new generation of tech-savvy fans, Verizon Business is aiming to redefine what it means to experience a live sporting event.

Leading Verizon’s charge in this arena is Leighton Griffiths, global domains lead for sports and venues.

Griffiths’ work in iconic stadiums like Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Liverpool’s Anfield is proving that a stadium’s network infrastructure can do more than just connect fans—it can revolutionise the entire experience.

Verizon’s journey in-stadium connectivity

Griffiths has been immersed in the stadium tech landscape for years, and his work at Verizon reflects his passion for harnessing technology to enhance sports experiences.

Joining Verizon four and a half years ago, Griffiths recognised the gap between North American venues and their international counterparts.

“Verizon’s expertise in the North American stadium market is exceptional. eek after week, we see announcements for NASCAR or NFL partnerships. I was fascinated by why North America was so advanced compared to international markets, and as I engaged with teams in the U.S., it became clear—they’ve mastered how to monetise tech investment,” Griffiths told Capacity.

This technological lead stems from the structure of American sports, where extensive intervals and quarter breaks create natural opportunities for fans to engage with technology for food, beverage, and merchandise.

In contrast, sports like football (soccer) follow a brisk pace with fewer breaks, limiting the period fans spend at the venue.

However, the global market is beginning to adopt a North American approach, especially with the rising popularity of U.S. sports abroad.

Griffiths highlights: “The influx of MLB and NFL games internationally, along with U.S. ownership in the Premier League, is driving this evolution. Venues realise that data is the new currency, enabling them to serve fans better, orchestrate operations more efficiently, and attract sponsorships more effectively.”

Extreme Networks and the road to UK expansion

As Griffiths explored Verizon’s potential in international stadiums, the U.S. juggernaut partnered with Extreme Networks, which led them to contracts with Manchester United and Liverpool.

"Extreme recognised the value we bring in consulting, designing, and deploying complex venues," Griffiths notes, “Old Trafford and Anfield are iconic and challenging venues.

Old Trafford, being over 120 years old, has multiple construction generations, while Anfield required extensive navigation around an administration issue with their construction firm. Verizon's U.S. experience in delivering complex stadium solutions was crucial here.”

Verizon’s success with these projects is due to its collaborative approach with key technology partners like Cisco and Aruba.

“Our reputation comes from forming strategic partnerships, presenting solutions as a united front. Customers value that partnership because it gives them confidence in our capability,” Griffiths adds.

Key trends: Fan engagement and operational transformation with 5G

Discussing current trends, Griffiths highlights that stadium technology centres around two main aspects—fan engagement and operational management.

But private networks are essential too, allowing critical services like low-latency communication, which is vital for coach-to-coach dialogue during games Leighton Griffiths, global domains lead for sports and venues

At the core of these capabilities is Verizon's 5G technology. "We’re the NFL's official 5G partner in the U.S., enabling fan-wide 5G access for an enhanced experience.

“But private networks are essential too, allowing critical services like low-latency communication, which is vital for coach-to-coach dialogue during games," Griffiths explains.

“Such networks are distinct from public Wi-Fi, offering dedicated bandwidth for operational needs without the congestion of fan data traffic.

Verizon is continuously working with the NFL to innovate, finding new use cases where private 5G enhances the event experience, from secure communications to real-time video analysis.

One key private 5G application Griffiths highlights is the rising demand for real-time video capture. “We’ve moved from traditional static camera feeds to mobile, 5G-enabled video, allowing dynamic, high-quality video without reliance on congested public networks.

“It’s versatile, high-speed, and adaptable—ideal for today’s fast-paced sporting environment.” Verizon also uses private networks to drive digital inclusion, exploring solutions for visually and audibly impaired fans.

“We want to make venues accessible to everyone. We’re constantly testing innovations to support fans with various needs, working closely with our U.S. wireless team to validate and refine these technologies,” he says.

The challenges and future of 5G

Despite the benefits, Griffiths acknowledges the challenges of implementing 5G, especially private 5G, which is relatively new outside the U.S.

“Adopting private 5G has been slower internationally because venues need to see clear ROI. At Verizon, we work closely with venues to understand their pain points, showing how they can monetise 5G beyond just improving connectivity.”

This involves deploying networks that support operational needs, from staff communication to real-time analytics that enhances security and crowd management.

Griffiths envisions a future where private networks become the standard for stadium operations. “Imagine real-time body-worn cameras, AI-powered analytics for security, and seamless communications across vast venues. The reliability and non-contended nature of private 5G make it ideal for such applications, as traditional public networks often can’t handle the same demand.”

5G, 6G, and the road ahead

The question of “what’s next” is ever-present in telecoms, and Griffiths is optimistic about 5G’s evolution, and even what the anticipated 6G might offer.

“With every new spectrum release, we unlock new possibilities. Private networks remove previous barriers, and as the market matures, we're finding new commercial and operational use cases. Fans want to engage in more experiential, technology-enhanced ways, and venues that embrace this will stand out,” he says.

Griffiths believes that 5G and 6G will drive the digital ecosystem within stadiums, enabling venues to attract brands and sponsors eager to connect with fans digitally.

“Verizon’s future,” Griffiths concludes, “will involve deeper partnerships with stadiums globally. With our North American experience, we’re excited to bring the same advanced fan and operational experiences internationally.

Our work with Old Trafford, Anfield, and others is just the beginning—there are many exciting developments on the horizon for smart stadiums.”

From private 5G applications to frictionless stadium experiences, Verizon is at the forefront of this stadium technology transformation.

As venues globally catch up to U.S. standards, Verizon’s expertise and innovation continue to set the stage for the next generation of sports and entertainment.

