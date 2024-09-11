NTT Data to provide Premier League’s Arsenal digital transformation tools

NTT Data has entered a multi-year partnership with Arsenal, providing the Premier League club with new technologies to improve supporter experiences.

As the Premier League side’s digital transformation partner, NTT Data will provide Arsenal with data analytics and machine learning tools to enable the creation of personalised content for its global fan base.

Supporters will also be able to access exclusive insights, promotions, and offers from the club and its other partners that are tailored to them.

“We’re excited to welcome NTT Data as our first official digital transformation partner,” said Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal. “Our ambition is to strengthen our connection with our supporters around the world so that we can serve them better.

“Enhancing our digital capabilities is an essential part of this journey where through service and connection to supporters we are able to drive forward our performance and our growth.”

Prior to teaming up with the Premier League side, NTT Data has supplied its transformation technologies to global sporting events including The Open and the IndyCar series.

Providing such events with real-time data analysis tools, AI technologies, digital twins, and Private 5G systems, NTT Data enables fans to get closer to the action whether they’re at home or in the stadium.

“Arsenal is one of the most recognised football clubs in the world," said Niccolo Spataro, CEO of NTT Data in the UK and Ireland. "Its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to supporters is pioneering and its goal of placing people at the heart of innovation aligns with NTT’s core values and approach to business.

“We look forward to partnering with Arsenal, using our expertise to deliver the digital transformation that helps Arsenal create truly remarkable experiences for its supporters worldwide."

