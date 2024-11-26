Verizon advances AI with network upgrades
Jasdip Sensi
November 26, 2024 09:44 AM
Verizon has successfully trialled transporting 1.6 terabits per second of data across a single wavelength on its live metro fibre network.

Achieved by using Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent optical solution, the technology allows data to travel faster and farther across Verizon’s fibre network.

As a result, this improves the customer experience while also boosting reliability and delivering substantial energy savings, the technology giant revealed.

Verizon SVP of technology strategy and planning, Adam Koeppe, said: “AI is contingent on analysing billions of data points in real-time on an ongoing basis.

“Because of the massive, multi-year transformation on Verizon’s network including deploying cloud native architecture from the core to the edge, deploying massive amounts of high-performing spectrum, exponentially increasing the capacity of our fibre infrastructure and deploying advanced technologies and intelligence throughout the network, Verizon’s network provides the ability to power the processes and movements of AI-generated activity.

“This continued advancement of our fibre network will further position us to be the provider of choice for AI workloads now and in the future.”

Ciena, senior vice president of global products and supply chain, Brodie Gage, continued: “Ciena’s WL6e is designed to cater to AI traffic growth and the continuing surge in bandwidth-intensive applications.

“WL6e uses coherent DSP innovations to provide the highest capacity over fibre, which will support Verizon’s throughput and capacity goals, supporting more traffic and faster speeds than ever before.”

Jasdip Sensi
