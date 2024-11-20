NESIC selects Cloudbrink to drive new managed service offering

The Virtual Trusted Overlay Network combines Cloudbrink’s ultra-low-latency global edge mesh with integrated end-point security and identity management, creating a fully managed service that prioritises performance and security.

The service accelerates application performance by up to 30x for mobile and remote users, eliminating the need for additional hardware installations.

“Our partnership with Cloudbrink began over a year ago, and we have successfully introduced their award-winning service to businesses in the Japanese market,” said Osamu Kikuchi, SVP of NESIC.

“With this new game-changing service, we look forward to disrupting traditional enterprise networking and security architectures, delivering enhanced security, simplicity, and speed to our global customers and partners.”

Key to the solution are Cloudbrink’s virtual points of presence, known as FAST edges, which use AI to connect users to the nearest access point—typically within 10ms. This technology ensures ultra-secure, high-performance network access, even on consumer-grade broadband and wireless connections.

Cloudbrink CEO Prakash Mana expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We feel honoured to play a significant role in NESIC’s Virtual Trusted Overlay Network initiative.

“NEC has been an outstanding partner, and we share a vision of making SASE work for everyone.”

NESIC, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, will launch services based on the Virtual Trusted Overlay Network in January 2025 through its Symphonict cloud service infrastructure, offering enterprises cutting-edge connectivity and security solutions.

