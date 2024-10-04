Cloudbrink unveils AI-powered mobile hotspot optimiser for enterprises

The new offering employs AI-enabled network detection and optimisation technology to provide roaming users with secure connectivity across locations where reliable service may not be available, such as remote manufacturing facilities and conference centres.

“To get acceptable performance over a hotspot can be challenging, particularly if you care about security. Until now, your best option was to connect to a VPN, but that cuts the effective bandwidth by at least 50% depending on the proximity of the VPN server,” said Manohar Reddy, head of products at Cloudbrink.

“Cloudbrink was already faster than a VPN or other ZTNA over any remote connection by an order of magnitude. Now we’ve tuned the service to optimise mobile hotspots, we’re seeing better than twice the performance we were previously getting on tethered devices. That’s great for existing Cloudbrink users.”

Cloudbrink’s new solution can detect a mobile hotspot, using it automatically to find the fastest edge connection while a proprietary algorithm compensates for packet loss.

The resulting solution adds to an application performance level that’s already boosted over Wi-Fi, 4G/5G and broadband connections by more than 30%, according to tests by Broadband Testing.

Cloudbrink is selling the new service as a VPN replacement and high-performance ZTNA alternative for hybrid work and work-from-anywhere applications.

“For anyone coming to the service for the first time, switching from Zscaler or another VPN provider, the performance improvement will be much more dramatic,” Reddy added.

Girl Power Talk, a social enterprise providing employment training and support for women and girls in developing economies, tested Cloudbrink in parts of Africa where communications infrastructure is poor.

“Mobile networks are often a lifeline for our people on the ground,” said Rachita Sharma, CEO of Girl Power Talk. “Cloudbrink’s technology enables our teams to be more productive and efficient in areas where they previously struggled to join meetings or download documents due to poor connectivity.”

