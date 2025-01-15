Louisiana pioneers nationwide internet initiative with BEAD approval

With over $1.3 billion allocated, the state will connect more than 140,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet, a cornerstone of the “Internet for All” initiative.

“This is a transformative moment for Louisiana and the nation,” said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“To make our country more competitive, everyone in America needs access to quality, affordable high-speed internet service so they can fully participate in our modern economy.

“Louisiana can now begin building networks that will bring connectivity to its residents, workers, and businesses.”

The BEAD programme, a $42.5 billion initiative funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, empowers states and territories to develop robust broadband networks in unserved and underserved regions.

Louisiana’s milestone approval enables it to begin contracting with selected Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to deploy the infrastructure, with connections set to start this year.

Assistant secretary of commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson praised the state’s progress: “Today marks a major milestone for the BEAD program, which puts states in the lead to deliver affordable, reliable high-speed internet service to all. Louisiana has an outstanding plan to close the digital divide.

“Today it can put that plan into action and start building the networks that will connect everyone in the state.”

The approved final proposal outlines how Louisiana will deploy broadband to cover its remaining unserved areas.

It includes strategies for leveraging BEAD funds to build robust infrastructure, improve digital adoption, and train a local workforce to support ongoing broadband expansion.

The initiative underscores the Biden Administration’s broader commitment to equitable connectivity. Beyond the BEAD programme, related efforts such as the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and Middle Mile Program are also accelerating internet access and network interconnectivity across the country.

“Internet access is not just a utility—it’s a necessity,” Raimondo emphasised. “This programme ensures Louisiana’s communities have the tools to thrive in a connected world.”

While Louisiana has led the way, Delaware’s proposal was approved yesterday. According to several reports, Nevada is reportedly nearing final approval for its own proposal.

