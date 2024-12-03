GlobalConnect addressing cable outages impacting Finland-Sweden connectivity

"We are currently addressing a network outage in Finland caused by two separate incidents. No sea cables have been affected," the company told Capacity, highlighting efforts to restore services swiftly and minimise disruption.

One of the affected cables, owned by Finnish telecoms operator Elisa and rented by GlobalConnect for its routes to Finland, was repaired overnight.

Most customer services linked to this cable have already been restored. The company confirmed that this outage was caused by excavation work that damaged the cable. "The team continues to monitor the situation closely," GlobalConnect said.

The second cable, owned by GlobalConnect, remains out of service. The issue has been located, and excavation work is underway to verify the cause and proceed with repairs.

"This work is highly prioritised," the company noted, adding that it is too early to determine the exact cause of the damage.

The company also emphasised its commitment to resolving the situation promptly. "Our current top priority is to get our customers' services up and running again.

Our teams and partners are working diligently to fully restore services as quickly as possible," the company said, while apologising for the inconvenience caused to customers.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) and local authorities are investigating the incidents, which disrupted internet connectivity between Finland and Sweden.

The damage underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, even in land-based routes, highlighting the importance of robust safeguards.

As repairs continue, Finnish officials have not suggested any link to sabotage or malicious activity, although investigations into the second cable’s failure remain ongoing.

The outage comes at a time when ensuring resilient digital infrastructure is vital for Finland and the wider region, particularly given recent cable cuts across the Baltic Sea.

GlobalConnect has pledged to provide updates as more information becomes available, ensuring transparency throughout the repair process.

