FullFibre and Zzoomm merge to form one of UK’s largest altnets

Saf Malik
January 28, 2025 10:41 AM
Two major players in the UK’s full fibre broadband sector, FullFibre and Zzoomm, have agreed a merger, creating one of the country’s largest alternative network (Altnet) providers.

The newly combined group will boast a network of 600,000 ready-to-serve properties and over 65,000 customers, solidifying its position as a leading force in the broadband market.

The merger, which includes FullFibre’s wholesale operations, its retail ISP BeFibre, and Zzoomm’s established full fibre business, is expected to accelerate growth, improve operational efficiency, and open doors for further acquisitions in the fragmented Altnet sector.

Zzoomm CEO Matthew Hare will take on the role of executive chairman, while James Warner, CEO of FullFibre, will become Group CEO of the enlarged business. The leadership teams from both companies bring extensive experience and expertise to the venture, positioning the group for rapid development.

“This merger represents another significant step in our journey,” said James Warner. “With a shared commitment to delivering transformational full fibre connectivity with exceptional customer experience, this deal strengthens our collective ability to grow even faster and seize new market opportunities.”

Matthew Hare emphasised the potential for growth. He added: “With our clear focus on serving happy customers with brilliant broadband, Zzoomm has delivered industry-leading organic growth. This merger creates an excellent platform to combine with other Altnets and drive faster organic growth.”

The partnership aims to capitalise on complementary networks and operating models, enabling the group to expand its customer base, secure funding for new builds, and achieve operational efficiencies through economies of scale.

Additionally, the merger will enhance wholesale services for internet service providers (ISPs), unlocking valuable new revenue streams.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, which is expected to be finalised in early 2025.

