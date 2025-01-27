The move to open fibre networks
Capacity Team
January 27, 2025 10:27 AM
The concept of open fibre networks is transforming the telecommunications landscape globally. By enabling shared infrastructure that allows multiple service providers to operate on a single network, this model fosters competition, reduces costs, and enhances connectivity.

While the approach has been widely embraced in regions such as Europe and parts of Africa, its uptake in Asia-Pacific has been slower.

At a recent panel discussion titled The Move to Open Fibre Networks, at ITW Asia 2024, industry experts discussed the benefits, challenges, and future of this model across different regions

Topics

NewsITW AsiaFibre
Capacity Team
