Freedom Fibre names ex-EE exec as CEO

Vautier has over 25 years of industry experience, having held several senior leadership positions in the telecoms sector, beginning with infrastructure roles at Ericsson, followed by Sony Ericsson, EE and Brightstar Corporation, before transitioning to private equity-backed businesses.

Most recently, following Community Fibre's acquisition of Box Broadband, Vautier was appointed CEO of Box Broadband.

He was tasked with leading the company's transformation, driving customer growth, improving operational efficiency and overseeing the successful integration into Community Fibre, which was completed earlier this year.

Commenting on his appointment, Vautier said: “I am honoured to be joining Freedom Fibre at such an important stage of its journey. It is an important time in the industry and for the continued development of this critical UK infrastructure and Neil’s vision has laid a strong foundation.

“I look forward to working with the team to drive continued growth, build on the achievements so far, and enhance the value we deliver to our customers.”

Vautier will succeed founder Neil McArthur, who will move into a strategic role while maintaining his position on the company’s board.

McArthur added: “After nearly 30 years in the telecoms sector it’s time I stepped down from the front line. I want to welcome Nathan Vautier to Freedom Fibre and wish him every success driving the company forward.

“It’s time to let someone else take the reins. I look forward to continuing working in a reduced capacity with the great team at Freedom Fibre as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

