BT Group trials 5G SA network slicing at Belfast Christmas market

The technology was trialled at Belfast’s Christmas Market last month, delivering faster and more reliable mobile payments in the bustling Lavery’s Beer Tent, BT said.

During the two-week trial, a dedicated slice of EE’s 5G network supported eight mobile payment terminals in Lavery’s Beer Tent.

This ensured superfast card and mobile transactions for thousands of customers, even during peak times. It marks the first use of a partitioned slice from EE’s public network and live 5G Standalone core for a business.

Network slicing, launched by BT Group in September 2024, provides customers with a protected ‘slice’ of the network, ensuring assured performance by reducing congestion, enhancing speed, and lowering latency.

“This technology gives us peace of mind, enabling faster transactions and dedicated capacity to keep our queues moving during the market’s busiest times,” said Bernard Lavery, Director of Lavery’s. “As cashless payments grow, this innovation is invaluable for us and our customers.”

Belfast’s Christmas Market, hosted at City Hall, attracts up to 1.2 million visitors annually, with Lavery’s Beer Tent as a key attraction.

Paul Murnaghan, BT Group’s Northern Ireland director said: “It provides certainty to both traders and customers, ensuring consistently smooth connectivity, even in high-demand environments like Belfast Christmas Market.”

Councillor Ryan Murphy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic, Policy and Resources Committee praised the announcement: “This showcases Belfast’s access to world-class wireless connectivity, supporting local businesses and enhancing customer experiences.”

The deployment follows BT Group’s heavy investment in future-proof network infrastructure. Belfast was one of 15 cities to benefit from the launch of EE’s 5G Standalone network in 2024.

