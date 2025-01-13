BT to scrap 2G ‘later this decade’
BT to scrap 2G ‘later this decade’

Jasdip Sensi
January 13, 2025 12:35 PM
CM- BT.png

BT has unveiled plans to shut down 2g “later this decade”.

According to the telecoms giant the move will involve further expanding the coverage of 4G and 5G networks, as well as partnering with industry organisations, charities and Ofcom to drive awareness.

Currently, just 0.1% of all data on the EE mobile network is transmitted via 2G.

However, some businesses still rely on it for their operations, mainly to transfer small amounts of data between devices, sensors or machines.

In a company blog post, BT Group chief security and networks officer, Howard Watson, said: “While we will not be closing our 2G network until later this decade, the time for businesses to start preparing is now.

“We want to make sure all UK businesses understand how our network is evolving and give several years notice before any changes take effect.”

“Businesses that continue to rely on 2G technology and devices are missing out on better connectivity and the improved functionality, security and productivity that can come from it.”

He added: “2G is extremely energy intensive and, as with any technology, the older it gets the less reliable and more difficult to repair it becomes. “

As a result, many operators in the US, Australia and Europe have already switched off their 2G networks, he revealed.


Jasdip Sensi
