Albanese gov invests $3bn in fibre upgrades to boost Australia’s NBN

With NBN Co contributing over $800 million, this initiative seeks to enhance broadband speeds for 622,000 additional premises by 2030, keeping the National Broadband Network (NBN) in public hands.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “Keeping Australians connected at an affordable price is a vital national project. Rolling out high-speed internet builds Australia’s future.”

This latest investment follows the government’s $2.4 billion allocation for previous upgrades, which has already delivered faster broadband to 1.5 million premises, including 660,000 in rural areas.

By project completion, over 94% of premises will have access to speeds of up to 1Gbps, cementing the NBN’s role as critical infrastructure.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher highlighted the upgrades as a response to previous substandard copper-based solutions. She said: “Removing copper from the FTTN network means we are finally building the NBN that was originally planned.”

The announcement has drawn support and scrutiny from stakeholders. Commpete, a telecommunications industry advocate, welcomed the government’s commitment but raised concerns about potential challenges.

“We applaud this decision but note the ambitious timeline and budget,” Commpete said in a statement.

The organisation questioned whether alternative technologies like fixed wireless access (FWA) and satellite systems—expected to advance significantly over the next decade—have been adequately considered.

Commpete warned these technologies could erode NBN’s market share and called for a broader focus on competition.

The upgrades are expected to deliver a $10.4 billion GDP boost over the next decade, alongside tangible savings for households in time and travel costs.

