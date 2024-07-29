Australia to launch $18m digital cable centre

The centre will ensure that Indo-Pacific networks are resilient, and countries can benefit from reliable connectivity and growth of the digital economy according to Penny Wong, Australian minister for foreign affairs.

It will provide technical assistance and training across the Indo-Pacific, assist Pacific Island governments in regulating undersea cables and “share information and host dialogues” to boost engagement between governments and industry.

“We rely on a vast network of undersea cables, which carry over 95% of international data traffic from emails to e-commerce, accessing news, social media and streaming content,” a statement said.

She added that the centre is important to respond “to the Indo-Pacific’s most pressing challenges”.

The centre will be staffed by Australian government public servants who will be tasked with offering advice and assistance to individual Pacific nations.

The Chinese government had reportedly shown interest in projects in the region. However, this development is seen within the industry as a move to limit China's ability to establish a strong presence there.