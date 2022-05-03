Free Trial
Will Sears


  • Global Carrier Awards 2022

  • IMN Events

    Real Estate Family Office and Private Wealth Management Forum (East)

    With the average family office now allocating about 15% of their portfolio to real estate direct investments, IMN’s Real Estate Family Office Forum is well-timed for the industry to discuss the opportunities in this asset class.
    ABS East 2022

    Now in its 28th year, ABS East has solidified its place as the must-attend Fall gathering of the securitization industry, offering beneficial market insights with actionable takeaways. As always, the program is developed by investors, and led by issuers, to ensure a timely and objective program.

Forthcoming events

Capacity LATAM 2022
14 MARCH - 16 MARCH 2022 Miami & Online, USA
Capacity Middle East 2022
28 MARCH - 31 MARCH 2022 Grand Hyatt Dubai & Online, United Arab Emirates
Digital Infra Africa 2022
20 APRIL - 21 APRIL 2022 Online, South Africa
Datacloud Global Congress 2022
25-27 April 2022, Monaco
25 APRIL - 27 APRIL 2022 Monaco
Datacloud Global Awards 2022
25 April 2022, Monaco
25 APRIL - 25 APRIL 2022 Monaco
Layer123 Reunion: Intelligent Network Automation Congress 2022
The 2022 Layer123 Reunion Congress will examine the strategies of various sectors in the telecoms industry with the aim to achieve the vision of overhauling manually intensive operational frameworks to realise the benefits of the Cloud model. Traditional Communication Service Providers need to evolve into Digital Service Providers to survive the onslaught of CSPs entering the market. The key to this evolution is modularly automating the Radio Access Network from orchestration layer to abstraction point using improved tech like AI/ML. Traditional business structures do not lend themselves to the new procurement and operations models network automation entails nor to the integration of disparate components. As a neutral third party, Layer123 presents a balanced and objective perspective that exposes the real-world considerations and innovations evident throughout the entire ecosystem.
26 APRIL - 28 APRIL 2022 TBC, Madrid, Spain
International Telecoms Week 2022
9 MAY - 12 MAY 2022 Online & Gaylord National Harbour, National Harbor, USA
Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia 2022
21 JUNE - 22 JUNE 2022 Baku, Azerbaijan
Subsea World 2022
21 JUNE - 22 JUNE 2022 World Trade Center Marseille Provence, France
