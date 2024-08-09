Tech Mahindra partners with Northeastern University to advance Open RAN and 6G innovation

As a result, the move will focus on the research, development and testing of next-generation wireless networks for global customers.

The partnership aims to develop industry-leading solutions in Open RAN and 6Gby focusing on large-scale testing and certification of the Open RAN ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the technology consulting firm will leverage its domain expertise in telecom alongside Northeastern University's Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) to offer comprehensive testing services.

Subscribe today for free

These services will ensure compliance, interoperability, performance, and functionality of Open RAN products and will enable end-to-end testing in both virtual and real-world environments.

Tech Mahindra, chief technology officer, telecom and global business head, network services, Manish Mangal said: “By combining our expertise, we will create new technology, focusing on testing and verification, enabling our customers to scale at speed. Together, we will advance Open RAN and 6G, transforming ideas into reality and delivering exceptional value.”

This partnership will serve as a valuable platform for industry ORAN vendors, Communication Service Providers (CSPs), and start-ups to transform new concepts and ideas into reality using artificial intelligence and Open RAN technology, the company stated.

Northeastern University, director - Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT), Tommaso Melodia & William L. Smith Professor, continued: “We are thrilled to see Northeastern Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things Open6G R&D Center partnering with Tech Mahindra.

“This collaboration is aimed at enriching the partnership portfolio of both organisations and promises to drive significant advancements in R&D, testing, and system integration for Open RAN, accelerating innovation, testing, and deployment of intelligent wireless networks.

“Together, we will push the boundaries of what is possible and pave the way for future open, programmable, and AI-powered wireless networks.”

RELATED STORIES

BT sells remaining Tech Mahindra stake

Tech Mahindra partners Nokia on 5G private wireless