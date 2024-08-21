SNO unveiled as the official technology partner of ParalympicsGB
SNO unveiled as the official technology partner of ParalympicsGB

Jasdip Sensi
August 21, 2024 09:10 AM
Specialist Network Operations (SNO) has been named as the official technology partner of ParalympicsGB.

As a result, the company will manage the IT and network infrastructure for ParalympicGB in the 2024 games in Paris, and again in Los Angeles in 2028.

Meanwhile, the SNO network will support over 250 users in the village accommodation blocks, including all operational and public areas.

It is also providing the network infrastructure at PGB House, the team's hospitality centre in Clichy. This also includes hospitality zones, administration and the visitor management system.

The move also includes managing the content streaming, which provides the media feed for C4TV and other broadcasters.

SNOs IT Services Team will be headed up by systems engineerdirector, Stephen Goodman, with the whole planning, design, staging and installation starting months before the games.

It will also have an onsite presence during the Games. After the Games finish, the equipment will be dismantled, ready for the next games in Los Angeles in 2028.

SNO CEO, Tony Brook, said: “It is an immense pleasure for SNO to be the Technology partner to ParalympicsGB. Building a secure network and setting up hundreds of devices is no mean feat.

“We feel enormously privileged to be supporting our talented Paralympians and giving them access to their IT devices and mobiles during the Games. SNO wish ParalympicsGB every success.”

ParalympicsGB CEO, David Clarke, added: “We are delighted to be working with SNO and benefitting from their expertise and personnel in the lead-up to and during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“We have a variety of complex technology needs across multiple sites at Games time and working with SNO has made this a very smooth process. A huge thank you to everyone involved, but especially the team out in Paris with us”.

