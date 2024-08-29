Singtel partners with Nscale to boost global GPU cloud capacity

Singtel has partnered with GPU cloud provider Nscale to unlock GPU capacity to meet growing enterprise demand for generative AI and data-intensive workloads.

The strategic partnership will see Singtel leverage Nscale’s GPU-based cloud infrastructure to power workloads for customers in Europe and Southeast Asia.

It will add support to Singtel’s plan to build out a global GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offering, enabling customers to run intensive workloads on industry-leading hardware from AMD and Nvidia.

Subscribe today for free

“Our partnership with Nscale will allow our customers to tap into their high-performance GPU resources on demand, unlocking new possibilities for innovation and efficiency,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s infrastructure unit, Digital InfraCo, and its data centre brand Nxera.

“Our commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions, backed by our state-of-the-art data centres, ensures businesses can access high-performance GPU resources quickly and seamlessly.”

Singtel’s GPUaaS offering provides customers with access to GPU-powered computing clusters they can use to train generative AI models or run high-performance computing workloads.

The GPUaaS was unveiled in February and utilises Nvidia hardware, including H100 GPUs, to provide customers with access to powerful computing resources without the need to install or manage expensive hardware on their own premises.

Singtel plans to expand GPUaaS support through its Nxera brand to customers in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia starting in mid-2025.

Its partnership with Nscale aims to extend support to European customers by providing access to a GPU cluster consisting of GPUs from AMD and Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Nscale customers can leverage Singtel’s Nvidia H100 GPUs in the Southeast Asian region as part of an integration with the company’s orchestration platform, Paragon.

The partnership will also extend to Nxera, providing regional data centre capacity to support local large-scale deployment of Nscale’s GPU capacity.

Nscale founder and CEO, Josh Payne, said: “Nscale is the vertically integrated GPU cloud building the global infrastructure backbone for generative AI.

“Through this strategic partnership, Nscale will provide Singtel customers with unmatched access to sustainable, high-performance, and cost-effective AI compute to accelerate enterprise generative AI in the region and beyond.”

Singtel’s Nscale partnership follows similar agreements struck with Bridge Alliance to expand its GPUaaS offerings across Southeast Asia and with Vultr covering the US.

Nscale meanwhile recently agreed to provide some 30,000 AMD GPUs to Middle Eastern businesses through a partnership with UAE-based Open Innovation AI.

RELATED STORIES

Singtel, Hitachi team on next-gen data centres and GPU Cloud in Japan

Singtel and Bridge Alliance to roll out GPU-as-a-Service in Southeast Asia