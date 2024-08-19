Singtel and Bridge Alliance to roll out GPU-as-a-Service in Southeast Asia

Singtel has revealed a strategic partnership with Bridge Alliance to roll out GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) throughout Southeast Asia.

Singtel and Bridge Alliance, a consortium of 35 mobile operators worldwide, plan to extend GPUaaS offerings to enterprises in key Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Last month we revealed Bridge Alliance and Singtel will partner to accelerate regional Application Programming Interface (API) federation with a telco API exchange powered by Singtel’s Paragon platform.

The first telcos to adopt and offer the service in their respective markets are AIS in Thailand, Maxis in Malaysia, and Telkomsel in Indonesia.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

The GPUaaS platform, powered by NVIDIA's H100 Tensor Core GPUs, will offer businesses scalable access to high-performance computing, which will enable them to deploy AI at scale.

AI adoption is projected to add nearly US$1 trillion to Southeast Asia’s economy by 2030, according to industry experts.

Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit, said. "We are very heartened to see such strong interest from AIS, Maxis, and Telkomsel to partner with us in our GPUaaS offerings. Our collaboration with Bridge Alliance and regional telcos will help democratise and accelerate the use of AI by enterprises across all industries".

As the demand for AI and digital transformation grows, Singtel’s GPUaaS will expand into new sustainable, hyper-connected AI-ready data centres operated by Nxera, Singtel’s regional data centre business, across Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia by mid-2025.