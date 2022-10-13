Welcome to the third edition of the Capacity Power 100. This global index lists 100 of the most influential people in the wholesale carrier and ICT communities. Those named are not only powerful people in their respective fields, but also innovators, disruptors, critical thinkers and agents of change – who push the conversation forward in some way or another.

In our fast-changing industry, the 2020 list includes carriers, vendors, service providers, data centre operators, hyperscalers, mobile and messaging players, internet exchanges, towercos and those in satellite, subsea, networking, wireless, software and investments.

As always, the Capacity editorial team had a difficult task in whittling down the nominations, but would like to highlight that all selections were made independently with no outside influence from our advertisers or commercial partners.